New Rideau River pedestrian bridge finally open

Photo: The new footbridge over the Rideau River, right, in 2023 (via Stage 2 LRT project).

The highly-anticipated bridge for pedestrians and cyclists over the Rideau River opened on Saturday.

Constructed for the O-Train extension project, the bridge connects Carleton University and Vincent Massey Park. It was installed two years ago but was not opened earlier because go figure.

As for the rest of the O-Train project, at last word, trains running on lines 2 and 4 are being tested but there is no firm opening date yet. Carleton University’s student paper The Charlatan recently pointed out that students were promised in 2020 the Trillium Line would only be closed for two years.