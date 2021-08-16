New electric vehicle charging stations coming to Ottawa

Photo: A charger plugged into an electric vehicle. Similar devices are being installed around Ottawa. (Photo via Unsplash)

The City of Ottawa is pressing on with installing more electric vehicle chargers around the inner-urban area as part of a policy to encourage the vehicles' adoption by residents. There are 26 new stations that are planned to be in operation by the end of the year, at the following proposed locations:

245 Crichton St.

186 Main St.

283 Cyr Ave.

9 Oak St.

170 Primrose Ave.

121 Daly Ave.

113 Cartier St.

943 Wellington St. W.

Hurdman Station Place (North of 1510 Riverside Dr.)

300 Laurier Ave. E.

193 Wellington St. W.

100 Beechwood Ave.

(The city says these aren’t necessarily final locations, and may shift slightly.)

According to a city document, “locations are distributed throughout inner-urban neighbourhoods which have a higher population density to maximize potential revenue and reach the higher than average population of renters who do not have the ability to install charging stations at their homes or reach more homes without garages or driveways.”

The city has a climate change newsletter you can subscribe to for future updates on this and related projects.