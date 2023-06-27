27 June 2023 / #art New art along LeBreton Flats Pathway made of recycled tires (it's a dead crow)“When the Rubber Meets the Road”, a new art piece by Gerald Beaulieu. (Photo via NCC)The National Capital Commission has installed a new work of public art along the LeBreton Flats Pathway.“When the Rubber Meets the Road” was created by PEI artist Gerald Beaulieu, and depicts a roadkill crow using only recycled tires. (You can read more about the work in this 2018 CBC article).The artwork will be on display for a year.