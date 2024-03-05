Multi-day closures of Richmond Road between McEwen and New Orchard

Photo by Derrick Simpson

(Via Stage 2 O-Train project)

As part of the Stage 2 O-Train Light Rail Transit (LRT) project, Richmond Road will be fully closed to traffic travelling between McEwen Avenue and New Orchard Avenue for the pouring of concrete. Motorists will be detoured along Ambleside Drive. The road closure is planned to be in place one day a week for four weeks in March.

Each concrete pour requires approximately 10 hours to complete as well as to stage delivery vehicles, concrete pumps, and concrete trucks. Please note that concrete pours must be performed continuously until completed to ensure the quality of the concrete. In some cases, work may take longer than the posted closure times and could continue as late as 10 p.m. on each day. Crews will re-open Richmond Road to traffic as close as possible to 5 p.m. each day.

What:

Richmond Road will be fully closed between McEwen Avenue and New Orchard Avenue. Vehicles will be detoured along Ambleside Drive.

When:

Wednesday, March 6 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (contingency date March 7)

Thursday, March 14 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (contingency date March 15)

Friday, March 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (contingency date March 23)

Saturday, March 30 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (contingency date April 1)

Should the work be impacted by events beyond the control of the contractor (such as adverse weather or temperatures) the work will be rescheduled to one of the contingency dates noted above. Road closures begin with the mobilization of the delivery vehicles, concrete pumps and concrete trucks as well as the temporary road closure. Please note that KEV is targeting 5 p.m. completion time per occurrence, however, as mentioned, each pour will proceed until completed and may proceed into the night.

The construction work outlined in this notice is subject to change. Work may be delayed or extended due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Why:

Structural concrete pours

Where:

Richmond Road between New Orchard Avenue and McEwen Avenue

Detour Motorists travelling eastbound on Richmond Road will detour onto McEwen Avenue, travel east along Ambleside Drive, travel south along New Orchard Avenue and then re-enter Richmond Road. Motorists travelling westbound on Richmond Road will detour onto New Orchard Avenue, travel west along Ambleside Drive, travel south along McEwen Avenue and then re-enter Richmond Road.

Richmond Road businesses within the detoured corridor remain open and accessible. Motorists wishing to access businesses on Richmond Road between McEwen Avenue and New Orchard Avenue should follow the signage posted onsite.

Motorists should be mindful of pedestrian rights-of-ways at the pedestrian crossings on Ambleside Drive and on New Orchard Avenue.

Anticipated Impacts:

Pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists should use extra caution and adhere to posted detours, traffic control signage, posted speed limits, allow for added travel time, and use extra caution when moving through active construction corridors as traffic patterns change.

The safety of the public and workers is paramount, and we thank you for your patience during construction.



Accessibility

Accessibility is an important consideration for the Stage 2 LRT project. The Stage 2 team makes every effort to provide access through and around construction sites. If you require special accommodation, please contact stage2@ottawa.ca.



Future work is required in this area. Additional construction updates, such as changes to work sequencing and the duration or impact of this work will be communicated via the Stage 2 project e-newsletter.To receive these electronic updates please sign up at octranspo.com/o-trainx and select updates for “New Orchard Station”.