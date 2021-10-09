More residential streets in Centretown going down to 30 km/h speed limit
A slow down for children sign in Centretown. Photo by Mikey G via the OttawaStart Flickr pool.
More residential streets in Centretown will be getting a lower speed limit of 30 km/h.
Coun. Catherine McKenney tweeted earlier this week about the change, which is coming in November. The area with newly-reduced speeds is bounded (roughly) to the north by Slater Street, to the south by Catherine Street, west by Lyon Street N and east by Elgin Street.
Coming in November - speeds reduced to 30km/h on residential cross-streets throughout Centretown. This plan shows the affected blocks (yellow) and new signage (orange). pic.twitter.com/0H75yKKjbp— Catherine McKenney (they/them) (@cmckenney) October 4, 2021