More residential streets in Centretown going down to 30 km/h speed limit

A slow down for children sign in Centretown. Photo by Mikey G via the OttawaStart Flickr pool.

More residential streets in Centretown will be getting a lower speed limit of 30 km/h.

Coun. Catherine McKenney tweeted earlier this week about the change, which is coming in November. The area with newly-reduced speeds is bounded (roughly) to the north by Slater Street, to the south by Catherine Street, west by Lyon Street N and east by Elgin Street.