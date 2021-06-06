MEDIA MOVES: Oldenbarneveld leaving CBC Ottawa, Sutcliffe to sign off from daily radio

Photo: Lucy van Oldenbarneveld / via CBC Ottawa

Two big names in Ottawa media announced some news this past week…

Lucy van Oldenbarneveld will leave CBC Ottawa at the end of June. The TV anchor hasn’t said what’s next for her, but we know it’s not a retirement. The CBC has an article about her with the quote, “I love CBC. I love my colleagues. So it seems like a crazy thing to then say, OK, well, I’m leaving. But there’s something else I want to do. I’m not exactly sure what that is yet, but I’m going to take some time over the course of the summer and try and figure that out.” Read more…

Mark Sutcliffe says he will step away from daily radio, also at the end of June. He currently hosts a daily hourlong show starting at noon on CityNews (formerly 1310 News), which broadcasts at 101.1 FM and 1310 AM. He’s also on CityNews every Sunday morning to host a running-themed show. “This was a really difficult decision because I have been working in broadcasting since I was a teenager and I’ve been on the air every day for almost 20 years now,” Sutcliffe tweeted. In the years past, Sutcliffe commanded quite a bit of radio time at both 1310 News and 580 CFRA. In 2019, he shaved down a 4-hour-long daily show at 1310 to the current one-hour slot it has now. Rogers announced that Sutcliffe will be succeeded by Sam Laprade, who will host a weekday show from noon to 2 p.m.