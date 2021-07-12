Map of pick-your-own strawberry farms in Ottawa

Strawberry Season. Big, beautiful, juicy strawberries wherever you look. Photo by Lydia Bociurkiw.

Ottawa is surrounded by farmland, and many of the farms offer pick-your-own berry facilities. Strawberry season in Ottawa typically starts in late June/early July. Strawberry picking is on for the 2021 season!

Berry tips

Strawberry season in Ottawa usually starts in late June or early July. Check with your local grower for details, and always call first to make sure berries are in season.

Berries are best picked when the temperature is not too hot — early morning or in the evening. A cloudy day is also great. Look for plump, bright red and fully ripe berries.

Strawberries do not ripen after they are picked so avoid choosing berries with white or green spots. The size of strawberries is not important. All berries are equally sweet and juicy.

Some of the growers listed here also do pick-your-own blueberries, which are in season around the same time as strawberries!

(Corrections/additions? Please email feedback@ottawastart.com)

(This post was originally published in June 2011 and has been updated many times since then.)