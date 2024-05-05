Major bus route changes coming to OC Transpo when Line 2 re-opens

Photo: The old O-Train Line 2, at Mooney's Bay Station.

This year, or next year, or whenever they get around to opening the new O-Train South extension, there will be major changes to the bus system that will affect most transit users.

OC Transpo says:

You will see a shift from downtown-focused bus routes to routes that improve connections to community hubs and key destinations.

Some customers may have to go further to the bus stop, have additional transfers to buses or trains, and/or have faster travel times.

In addition to fewer Connexion routes, some routes will be retired due to low ridership and to improve connections to new routes and the O-Train. Retired routes will be replaced with alternative service nearby.

At this time, there will be no changes to existing 300-series Shopper routes and 400-series Event routes. In some instances, there may be changes to 600-series School routes. These changes will result in comparable service for students and will not impact the current school year. Please keep checking the website for updates on 600-series and Night routes.