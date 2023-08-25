Longtime city clerk retiring, permanent city manager announced

P﻿hoto: Ottawa City Hall

There are two high-profile changes in the ranks at Ottawa city hall.

On Monday, interim City Manager Wendy Stephanson announced the upcoming retirement of Rick O’Connor, on Sept. 1. O’Connor has been with the City of Ottawa for nearly 35 years, most recently as the city clerk. Until a permanent replacement can be found, the role of city clerk will be filled by David White, the city solicitor. (Interestingly, O’Connor used to be both the clerk and solicitor, before those roles were separated some years ago.) The full memo announcing O’Connor’s retirement is below.

The other change is that Stephanson was appointed to a five-year term as city manager, after acting in that capacity since November. Her official bio is available at ottawa.ca.

(Below is the memo to city council announcing O’Connor’s retirement)