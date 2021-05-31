LINKED: A huge billion-year-old rock was dug up in Ottawa

This story rocks! (Photo via CBC)

The CBC has a cool story on their website about an ancient rock dug up from underneath Bellwood Avenue as part of city work. City workers were removing century-old piping when they came across the rock, which is believed to have been deposited by gacial movement long ago.

The estimation, she said, is that the rock is one billion years old, and may have been resting in the same spot for more than 10,000 years. City crews, she added, have estimated it weighs between 11 and 15 tons.

The good news is that the rock will not be lost to history. Coun. Shawn Menard said the City of Ottawa can move it to a nearby park and potentially provide an informational plaque to go with it.

Read more at CBC.ca…