Let's Bike Month 2022 kicks off June 1
(Via Let's Bike Ottawa)
Let’s Bike Month is an annual campaign that encourages people to try cycling as a fun and healthy transportation option. Participants in the campaign:
Win prizes
Save money
Get access to free resources
See the GHG averted by choosing to bike
Have fun!
Whether you want to try biking for the first time, use the campaign to encourage your employer to support alternative commuting options, or encourage others in your life to give it a try, Let’s Bike Month provides the resources and motivation to help!
Let’s Bike Month, an EnviroCentre initiative, is made possible with the support of local businesses, sponsors and our partnership with the City of Ottawa.
How it works
You can participate in Let’s Bike Month as an individual or be part of a team:
Sign up by creating a user name and password to access your personal profile page
Participate as an individual or join a team
Log your bike rides, Track your progress, see the positive impact you are making…and get the chance to win fun prizes!
You can see our list of prizes here, and sponsors here!
Check out our upcoming workshops for opportunities to learn and engage with other cyclists!
Download the Team Toolkit to start a team with your friends and family and share the bike love widely! The more the merrier! There are also some excellent prizes just for teams and team leaders, so make sure to get your team together!
Join us today by visiting www.letsbike.ca.
About EnviroCentre
Established in 1999, EnviroCentre is an Ottawa based non-profit organization that brings environmental change to life by providing people, communities and organizations with practical solutions to lighten their environmental impact in lasting ways.
With a focus on greenhouse gas reduction, we concentrate our efforts in these areas:
Green Homes
Green Business
Green Transportation
Green Lifestyle