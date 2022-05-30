Let's Bike Month 2022 kicks off June 1

(Via Let's Bike Ottawa)

Let’s Bike Month is an annual campaign that encourages people to try cycling as a fun and healthy transportation option. Participants in the campaign:

Win prizes

Save money

Get access to free resources

See the GHG averted by choosing to bike

Have fun!

Whether you want to try biking for the first time, use the campaign to encourage your employer to support alternative commuting options, or encourage others in your life to give it a try, Let’s Bike Month provides the resources and motivation to help!

Let’s Bike Month, an EnviroCentre initiative, is made possible with the support of local businesses, sponsors and our partnership with the City of Ottawa.