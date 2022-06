Kelly Egan retired on Friday from the Ottawa Citizen, after 43 years at the paper.

"Over the years, readers have been the greatest, and there is no way to suitably express the gratitude for so much priceless encouragement, so many story ideas, so many laughs and tears," he wrote in his last regular column.

The good news is, it says he'll be back to write occasionally. In the meantime, enjoy flipping through his archive of hundreds of previous columns.