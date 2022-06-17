Ian Black retires from CBC

Ian Black on the CBC, long (long) ago. (CBC screengrab)

Ottawa’s go-to weatherman Ian Black retired from the CBC on Thursday, closing out his 33-year career on the air.

CBC Ottawa has a story about him up now, including a video mashup with some of his many TV appearances. His retirement plans include photography, gardening and “hanging by the pool”.

I think I speak for many when I say Ian and his forecasts will be really missed. It’s fair to say he has been Ottawa’s most trusted forecaster for years, and his scientific explanations are fantastic. The good news is, you can still hear from him and see his photos on Twitter…