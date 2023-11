HOW BAZAAR: A list of holiday craft shows and bazaars in Ottawa

Here are some upcoming craft shows for the holiday season in Ottawa. Happy browsing!

Something New Edinburgh, 39 Dufferin Rd. from 10am to 3 pm, Nov. 4.

Kanata Art Club $200 and Under Sale. March Central Community Center, 630 Cameron Harvey Drive, November 4 and 5.

Kinburn Christmas Craft & Gift Fair, Kinburn Community Centre, 3045 Side Road, 9am to 3pm, Nov. 4.

OHS Auxiliary Christmas Craft Sale at Carlingwood Shopping Centre (near Bentley Luggage and Laura Secord). From 10 am to 5 pm, Nov. 16-18.

One & Only Arts and Craft Fair + Book Sale, Sandy Hill Community Centre, 250 Somerset St E. from 10am to 3pm, Nov. 18.

Christmas Market at Watson’s Mill. Nov. 18 and 19, Nov. 25 and 26, December 2 and 3. From 10am to 4pm each day.

Glebe Craft and Artisan Fair at Glebe Community Centre. Nov. 25: 10am to 5 pm. Nov. 26: 11 am to 4 pm.

Orleans United Bazaar, Orleans United Church, 1111 Orleans Blvd., Saturday November 18 from 9am to 2pm.

Orleans Holiday Arts Market, Shenkman Arts Centre, December 2 (12 pm to 8:30 pm) and December 3 (11 am to 4 pm).

Artistic Creations (West Carleton Art Society), St. Paul’s United Church, 3760 Carp Rd., December 1 (3pm-8pm), December 2 (9am-4pm), December 3 (11:30am-4pm).