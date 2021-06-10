Here's what's happening with patios as Ottawa enters step 1 of reopening
Ottawa, along with the rest of Ontario, will enter step 1 of the province’s so-called Roadmap to Reopen on Friday, June 11. As of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, outdoor dining will once again be allowed.
Per a City of Ottawa memo released on Wednesday, here are the topline details.
- Under the new rules, no more than four people may sit at one table, “unless everyone seated at the table is a member of the same household, a member of up to one other household who lives alone, or, a caregiver for any member of either household.”
- Food and drink establishments can stay open to serve alcohol as late as 2 a.m.
- Capacity for outdoor dining must be limited so that everyone is separated by a distance of 2 metres, or an impermeable barrier such as plexiglass.
- Restaurants have to take the names and contact information of patrons for the purposes of contact tracing.
- Masks must be worn inside.
If you want to read the full city memo, we uploaded the document to Slideshare below.