Here's what's happening with patios as Ottawa enters step 1 of reopening

Ottawa, along with the rest of Ontario, will enter step 1 of the province’s so-called Roadmap to Reopen on Friday, June 11. As of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, outdoor dining will once again be allowed.

Per a City of Ottawa memo released on Wednesday, here are the topline details.

Under the new rules, no more than four people may sit at one table, “unless everyone seated at the table is a member of the same household, a member of up to one other household who lives alone, or, a caregiver for any member of either household.”

Food and drink establishments can stay open to serve alcohol as late as 2 a.m.

Capacity for outdoor dining must be limited so that everyone is separated by a distance of 2 metres, or an impermeable barrier such as plexiglass.

Restaurants have to take the names and contact information of patrons for the purposes of contact tracing.

Masks must be worn inside.

If you want to read the full city memo, we uploaded the document to Slideshare below.