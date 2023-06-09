Here's how to check the air quality in Ottawa

The air quality health index for Ottawa is on the mend.

Here’s the link to get the latest data. As of Friday, the air quality was significantly better than earlier in the week—back down to a level of 1 (the scale ends at 10). There is no longer a Special Air Quality Statement in effect, and the City of Ottawa resumed outdoor recreation programs on Thursday.

The Air Quality Health Index is a 10+ scale that relates air quality measurements to their potential health impacts. As of Friday morning, the forecast maximum was a level of 3 on Saturday night. Anything 3 or lower is “low risk”, according to the scale.