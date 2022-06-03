The Governor General's Foot Guards. Photo via Brian Gratwicke on Flickr. Used under a creative commons licence.

Head down to Ottawa City Hall on Saturday, June 4 to witness the Governor General’s Foot Guards exercise Freedom of the City in Ottawa starting at 10:50 am.

Mayor Jim Watson has granted permission for the Governor General’s Foot Guards to exercise Freedom of the City to mark the sesquicentennial celebrations of their founding in 1872. The Governor General’s Foot Guards were first granted Freedom of the City in 1972.

The granting of Freedom of the City by a municipality is one of the most esteemed honours for a military unit. This symbolic designation allows the unit to “march through the streets with drums beating, colours flying and bayonets fixed.”

During the event, the Governor General’s Foot Guards will march in front of the Heritage Building on Elgin Street.

If you’re heading down to City Hall to watch the event, plan ahead. Due to the ceremony, the following roads will be closed: