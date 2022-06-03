Governor General's Foot Guards to exercise Freedom of the City
The Governor General's Foot Guards. Photo via Brian Gratwicke on Flickr. Used under a creative commons licence.
Head down to Ottawa City Hall on Saturday, June 4 to witness the Governor General’s Foot Guards exercise Freedom of the City in Ottawa starting at 10:50 am.
Mayor Jim Watson has granted permission for the Governor General’s Foot Guards to exercise Freedom of the City to mark the sesquicentennial celebrations of their founding in 1872. The Governor General’s Foot Guards were first granted Freedom of the City in 1972.
The granting of Freedom of the City by a municipality is one of the most esteemed honours for a military unit. This symbolic designation allows the unit to “march through the streets with drums beating, colours flying and bayonets fixed.”
During the event, the Governor General’s Foot Guards will march in front of the Heritage Building on Elgin Street.
If you’re heading down to City Hall to watch the event, plan ahead. Due to the ceremony, the following roads will be closed:
Elgin Street between Somerset Street West and Slater Street from 10 am until noon
Elgin Street between Laurier Avenue West and Lisgar Street from 9 am until noon
Lisgar Street between the dead end and Elgin Street from 10 am until noon
Laurier Avenue West between Metcalfe Street and Nicholas Street from 10 am until noon
Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Somerset Street West and the Laurier Avenue West westbound on-ramp from 10 am until noon
Nepean Street between Metcalfe Street and Elgin Street from 9 am until noon