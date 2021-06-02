Give feedback on City of Ottawa's first-ever Parks and Recreation Facilities Master Plan

The City wants to hear your feedback on our draft report document for the City’s first-ever combined Parks and Recreation Facilities Master Plan (PRFMP), in support of the new Official Plan (OP). Visit engage.ottawa.ca to see our preliminary recommendations and provide your feedback between now and June 17 by completing a survey or by attending one of four online sessions.

Earlier this year, you shared your knowledge and experiences through online surveys and virtual public consultations to help us develop these recommendations for future growth, which focuses on the quantity and ratio of parks and recreation facilities and amenities – such as pools, ice pads and tennis courts – for every 1,000 residents. The Parks and Recreation Facilities Master Plan provides a roadmap up to 2031 on how to develop new parks and recreation facilities to meet the demand from our growing community. Feedback that we have heard includes adding gymnasiums as its own needs assessment, discussing field houses as community buildings and identifying ways to improve comparisons of sizes of recreation complexes across the city.

If you are new to this plan or need a refresher, the Engage Ottawa page has frequently asked questions, as well as a highlights of the plan. This will provide participants with some great context before taking part in the survey.

Get involved and have your say

To participate, complete the online survey on the Parks and Recreation Facilities Master Plan page on Engage.Ottawa.ca or register for one of the following virtual bilingual consultation sessions:

Monday, June 7, 2021 from 1:30 to 3:30 pm; Register here

Register here Monday, June 7, 2021 from 7 to 9 pm; Register here

Register here Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 7 to 9 pm ; Register here (see note below on session focus)

; Register here (see note below on session focus) Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 9 to 11 am; Register here

All sessions, including the presentation and discussion, will be offered in English and French. Upon registration, registrants will indicate their preferred language and they will receive a link for either the English or French session.

The June 8 session will be co-hosted by Ottawa Sport Council and will focus on sports fields and the wide range of outdoor and indoor sports courts and amenities and the needs of sport clubs and organizations.

If you require a disability related accommodation to fully participate in this event, please contact 613-580-2424 ext. 25192 RCFS-PublicEngagement@ottawa.ca. For deaf community members, our facilitators can engage using Canada Video Relay Service (link is external) or via the chat within the meeting.

For those who cannot attend the live virtual sessions, you can have your say:

Round 2 survey – on Engage.Ottawa.ca

Engage.Ottawa.ca Seeking feedback on the Draft Parks and Recreation Facilities Master Plan survey: open now until Thursday, June 17

Email us:

RCFS-PublicEngagement@ottawa.ca (link sends e-mail)

Send us a note:

City of Ottawa c/o Parks and Recreation Facilities Master Plan, Attention: 26-51,100 Constellation Drive, Ottawa, ON, K2G 7E6



The plan will go to the Community and Protective Services Committee and Council for approval in fall 2021. It will be a contributing document to the City’s Official Plan.