Get ready for Ottawa municipal election signs

7 September 2022 / #news #vote Get ready for Ottawa municipal election signsPHOTO: At the end of the day, what’s really important is that you vote.It’s election season in Ottawa, and that means signs will start popping up everywhere. The first day signs can be placed on private and public property is September 9, according to the City of Ottawa’s elections website.Election signs must be removed within 72 hours after Voting Day, which will be on October 24, 2022.This election is the first to use new ward boundaries created in 2020/2021. There is now one new ward, making a total of 24, plus six wards were re-named. It’s a good idea to use the city’s “Who is running in my ward?” tool to confirm which ward you are in and to see who the local candidates are (here’s the link…)Here are some other key dates for this municipal election:You can already use ottawa.ca/elections to check if you are on the voters' list, until September 16 at 4:30pm.There’s a 60-day blackout period starting Thursday, August 25, during which any incumbent councillors who are seeking re-election cannot publish newsletters or use their official city-funded websites for campaign purposes. For more info, you can see the blackout rules here….September 16 is also the last day to apply for a special mail-in ballot.There are several advance polling days later this month as well as in October.The target to declare election results official is October 28.