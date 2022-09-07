Get ready for Ottawa municipal election signs

PHOTO: At the end of the day, what’s really important is that you vote.

It’s election season in Ottawa, and that means signs will start popping up everywhere. The first day signs can be placed on private and public property is September 9, according to the City of Ottawa’s elections website.

Election signs must be removed within 72 hours after Voting Day, which will be on October 24, 2022.

This election is the first to use new ward boundaries created in 2020/2021. There is now one new ward, making a total of 24, plus six wards were re-named. It’s a good idea to use the city’s “Who is running in my ward?” tool to confirm which ward you are in and to see who the local candidates are (here’s the link…)

Here are some other key dates for this municipal election: