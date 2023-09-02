Full regular hours returning to Ottawa Public Library branches

P﻿hoto: Books at a library

(﻿Via the Ottawa Public Library)

With fall around the corner and new routines about to begin, hours at Ottawa Public Library (OPL) will return to full fall levels at all of its 33 branches starting Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Some OPL branches will offer improved and expanded hours in order to meet the wide-ranging needs of a diverse clientele with various schedules. Current hours are posted at branch entrances and under hours and location page on the OPL website.

Notably, the Library will continue its increased weekend hours that were introduced last year. Full-day service is offered on Saturdays and Sundays at ten branches and InfoService online call centre. The following OPL branches will be open from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The first fall Sunday will be September 10.

OPL understands the importance of accommodating the diverse schedules of clients and ensuring access to in-person library resources seven days a week – in addition to its 24/7 virtual services. With this return to a full complement of open hours, the Library reaffirms its commitment to serving as an essential hub for learning, creativity, and community engagement.

Coming soon this fall at Ottawa Public Library

Back-to-school season can be back-to-the-Library season as well. OPL is a one-stop-shop for research, study, and leisure needs. The Library is ideal for revving up minds, exploring creativity, and pursuing new activities and ideas. OPL is there to inspire learning and growth and to support literacy throughout the community every step of the way.

This fall, OPL will open seven (7) branches on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Saturday, September 30 from 10 am to 5 pm and invite members of the public to learn more about the history and lasting effects of Canada’s residential school system, and how each of us might help reconciliation.

In October, Library Month, OPL will highlight the library’s role as a cornerstone of our democratic society — showcasing our commitment to intellectual freedom and promoting information literacy for all. A panel of top authors on Monday, October 2 will tackle the meaty topics of intellectual freedom, censorship and banned books.

Further information and details will soon be available on the OPL website. BiblioOttawaLibrary.ca is available around the clock for virtual browsing of our catalogue, varied digital resources and a wide range of virtual programs on OPL’s YouTube channel.