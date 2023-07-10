Full closure of Highway 417 section July 13-17

10 July 2023 / #transportation Full closure of Highway 417 section July 13-17Photo: Night lines on the 417. Photo by Dave Doe, used under a creative commons licence.Starting 8 p.m. on Thursday July 13 until 6 a.m. on July 17, Highway 417 will be fully closed between Carling Avenue and Catherine Street. The following ramps will be closed:Highway 417 eastbound on-ramps (Full Closure to all vehicular traffic) – Follow DetourCarling Ave on-rampParkdale Ave on-rampHighway 417 westbound on-ramps (Full Closure to all vehicular traffic) – Follow DetourO’Connor Street on-rampLyon Street North on-ramp (already closed)Bronson Ave on-ramp.Detour map:Additionally, Bronson Avenue between Catherine Street and Chamberlain Avenue will be fully closed from 8 p.m. July 13 until 6 a.m. July 27.Detour map:The purpose of the closures is to facilitate the access for construction including, but not limited to, replacement of the existing bridge on Highway 417 as well as repairs to the existing infrastructure and tie-in points.Construction Activities will be taking place in the following locations:Highway 417 eastbound lanes - Carling Ave to Kent StreetHighway 417 westbound lanes - O’Connor Street to Rochester Street.Bronson Avenue – Chamberlain Avenue to Catherine Street