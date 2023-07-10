Full closure of Highway 417 section July 13-17

Photo: Night lines on the 417. Photo by Dave Doe, used under a creative commons licence.

Starting 8 p.m. on Thursday July 13 until 6 a.m. on July 17, Highway 417 will be fully closed between Carling Avenue and Catherine Street. The following ramps will be closed:

Highway 417 eastbound on-ramps (Full Closure to all vehicular traffic) – Follow Detour

Carling Ave on-ramp

Parkdale Ave on-ramp

Highway 417 westbound on-ramps (Full Closure to all vehicular traffic) – Follow Detour

O’Connor Street on-ramp

Lyon Street North on-ramp (already closed)

Bronson Ave on-ramp.

Detour map:

Additionally, Bronson Avenue between Catherine Street and Chamberlain Avenue will be fully closed from 8 p.m. July 13 until 6 a.m. July 27.

Detour map:

The purpose of the closures is to facilitate the access for construction including, but not limited to, replacement of the existing bridge on Highway 417 as well as repairs to the existing infrastructure and tie-in points.

Construction Activities will be taking place in the following locations: