Former Rideau Chapters site to get new life as live music venue, NCC says

(Via NCC)

The National Capital Commission (NCC) is excited to announce that it has signed an offer to lease agreement with Live Nation Canada, a global entertainment leader, for the operation of a live music and entertainment venue at 47–57 Rideau, the former Chapters bookstore site.

This mid-size music venue will bring renewed life to the downtown core by bringing thousands of people to a variety of live events at the site each year. At a time when downtown cores are seeking new amenities and destinations to increase urban vibrancy post-COVID, the opening of this concert venue will be a welcome addition to the City’s entertainment and hospitality offerings by offering a range of different artists and musical genres. The expected opening date is in late 2025, after the necessary renovations are made to the building.

Located on Confederation Boulevard, bordering the ByWard Market and Parliamentary Precinct and steps way from rapid transit, the site is adjacent to the NCC’s heritage properties along Sussex Drive known as the Mile of History and across the street from the Rideau Centre.

“The NCC is pleased to play a positive role in the collective efforts of local partners to revitalize the downtown core of the Capital post-COVID. This new state-of-the-art live music and entertainment venue in the heart of downtown will be a great destination for residents and visitors, contribute to increased economic activity for local restaurants and shops, and generate vibrancy and excitement for the National Capital Region as a whole.”

—Tobi Nussbaum, NCC Chief Executive Officer

“Ottawa remains one of the country’s most important markets for live music and our goal is to create a vibrant space where artists and fans can come together to enjoy an unparalleled live entertainment experience. This new establishment will undoubtedly become a cornerstone of the local entertainment scene and a beloved destination for years to come.”

—Wayne Zronik, President of Business Operations, Live Nation Canada

About 47–57 Rideau Street:

The 47–57 Rideau Street property offers 3,805 m2 of space above ground and an additional 2,230 m2 of basement space in a building formerly occupied by the Chapters bookstore. This building is considered to be part of the National Interest Land Mass (NILM) due to its prominent location along Confederation Boulevard and its proximity to many Ottawa landmarks.

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.