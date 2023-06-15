Flags at Ben Franklin Place half-mast Friday in memory of former councillor Bob Morrison

The flags at Ben Franklin Place (Nepean Client Service Centre) will be lowered to half-mast from sunrise to sunset on Friday, June 16 in honour of the late Robert (Bob) Morrison who passed away on May 14, 2023.

Photo: Robert Morrison (source)

Bob Morrison was born in Peterborough, Ontario, but called Ottawa home for most of his life. He was a City of Ottawa Councillor representing the former Carleton Ward (now College Ward) from 1985 to 1988, where he served the neighbourhoods of Redwood, Kenson Park, Bel Air, Queensway and Britannia in Ottawa’s west end. He served on several committees and boards, including the Physical Environment Committee and the Ottawa Non-Profit Housing Corporation. He was also a well-known insurance broker, avid golfer and devoted husband, father and grandfather.