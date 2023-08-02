Fireworks Alert: Les Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy returns for 26th season

Photo: “Colourful Spectacle” of fireworks in the night sky over the Ottawa River in 2015. Photo by Jamie McCaffrey, via the OttawaStart Flickr Pool.

This year’s edition of Casino du Lac-Leamy’s Sound of Light show starts on Aug. 2, and promises six evenings of outstanding pyrotechnic display. It runs every Wednesday and Saturday at 9:15 p.m. through August 19 and is definitely worth checking out.

Les Grands Feux (previously called Sound of Light) started in 1996 and has become renowned for being one of the best fireworks events in the world. This year, fireworks professionals (professional firework-ers?) from four countries will battle to make the best show. This year’s theme is “Fires of Reconnection”.

The shows coming up:

August 2: Grand Opening, Grand Feu Mamuitun.

August 5: Italy presents Evolution in Motion.

August 9: South Africa, African skies.

August 12: Philippines, Weather forecast.

August 16: Ukraine, The Colours of the Ukrainian Soul.

August 19: Grand Finale, with a mystery theme.

Where to see the fireworks

The official viewing site is the Canadian Museum of History (here’s a map), which requires you to purchase a ticket to enter. The site opens at 6 p.m.

Here are some suggestions for other viewing points:

Portage Bridge

Along Sussex Drive

Macdonald-Cartier Bridge

Behind the Supreme Court of Canada

Behind Centre Block

Tips for taking photos

Photographing fireworks is a fine art. Gordon Dewis shares some photography advice on his blog: