Find the perfect jack-o-lantern: List of Ottawa-area pumpkin patches

Photo: Pumpkin season in Manotick. By Ross Dunn via the OttawaStart Flickr group.

For the purposes of the list, we’re loosely defining pumpkin patch as any farm or larger roadside pumpkin-selling establishment. Additions/corrections? Click here to contact us…

Abbey Hill Farms (Richmond) Headquartered in Richmond with smaller satellite locations around the region. We always go to the one at Bankfield and Prince of Whales, just east of the 416. Lots of pumpkins and some fun scarecrows too. Cannamore Orchard (Cannamore, south-east of Ottawa) Pre-picked pumpkins and a pick-your-own field are available. Cannamore also has a spooky wagon ride and other family attractions during October. Log Cabin Orchard (Osgoode) Featuring a one-acre pick-your-own pumpkin patch. Pumpkins for jack-o-lanterns, pies, specialty pumpkins and gourds. Maple Hill Farm (Moodie Drive near Bells Corners) Attractions include a hayride and corn mazes, and a really nice red barn. Millers' Farm and Market (Rideau Valley Drive, south of Manotick) Featuring pumpkins, squash and gourds every fall, wagon rides and a corn maze. Proulx Berry Farm (Cumberland, near Innes & Trim) The farm holds an annual pumpkin festival with daily activities starting September 30 and continuing until Halloween. Saunders Farm (Munster, south of Fallowfield Road) Saunders Farm is known for their annual Halloween attractions, but you can also find some good pumpkins – and there’s no admission to pay if you’re just browsing the pumpkin patch. Fallowfield Tree Farm (Just outside Stittsville)

As well as their namesake trees, the farm also has a large pumpkin patch. You can also book a hayride! Because it’s also a working farm, you have to call or email ahead and make arrangements.

(This list was originally published in October 2015)