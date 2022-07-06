Federal funds to support visitor experience, accessibility upgrades at Diefenbunker Museum

Blast tunnel entrance to the Diefenbunker. (Photo by Dennis Jarvis, used under a creative commons licence.)

Community infrastructure is vital to the health of our communities and the quality of life for Canadians. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the growth of local communities to position themselves for a strong and resilient economic future.

Today, on behalf of the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), Jenna Sudds, Member of Parliament for Kanata–Carleton, announced $600,000 in total support for the Diefenbunker: Canada’s Cold War Museum (the Diefenbunker). With these investments, the museum will upgrade and enhance its facility to safely welcome back visitors.

With $412,500 through the Tourism Relief Fund, the Diefenbunker will transform its services and products to enhance visitor experiences through exhibition development, including dedicated space to highlight the Indigenous experience during the Cold War. This funding will also support the addition of Algonquin to the tour’s audio guide languages and offer a new immersive experience with the development of an augmented reality emergency preparedness gamified simulation.

With $187,500 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, the Diefenbunker will improve its accessibility and energy efficiency by upgrading its controls and lighting. This project will benefit people with disabilities, specifically those with low vision or visual impairments as effective lighting and glare control will be improved.

Through investments like these, the Government of Canada is committed to helping businesses and communities recover from the pandemic and prepare for future growth.