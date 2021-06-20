'Extremely disturbing pattern of violence' noted as more abused cats found in west end

(Via Ottawa Humane Society)

More deceased cats with signs of abuse have been found in Ottawa’s west end in an area bounded by Greenbank, Baseline, Merivale and Hunt Club Road. In total, six cats have been discovered and are under investigation.

“This is an extremely disturbing pattern of violence,” said Bruce Roney, OHS President & CEO. “The sooner the killer is in custody, the better.”

The OHS is urging owners to keep cats indoors, and stresses the importance of this while an animal killer may be running at large.

Those interested in contributing to the reward for information leading to the conviction of the killer may do so at ottawahumane.ca/reward.

Anyone with more information about the killings should call the Ottawa Police West Criminal Investigations Section Tip-Line at 613 236 1222 x5760.

To report an animal in distress or an emergency situation, call 9-1-1. To report concerns about animal cruelty or neglect, call 1-833-9ANIMAL.