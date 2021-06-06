Doors Open Ottawa 2021 (virtual edition)

The Cancer Research Labs at the Ottawa Hospital are one facility you can check out in Doors Open Ottawa 2021. (Photo via The Ottawa Hospital)

Dates: June 4 – June 11

Price: Free

Location: Online

During the first full weekend in June, the City of Ottawa is proud to present Doors Open Ottawa, a free annual architectural event that celebrates our community’s built heritage.

Ottawa is built on un-ceded Algonquin Anishinabe territory. The City of Ottawa honours the peoples and land of the Algonquin Anishinabe Nation.

The City of Ottawa honours all First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples and their valuable past and present contributions to this land.

As the Ottawa community continues to work together to stay safe during these unprecedented times, we’re excited to announce that this year’s celebration is going virtual! That’s right…Doors Open Ottawa is back, and you’re invited to enjoy Ottawa’s beautiful architectural landscape from the comfort of your own home. Discover the secrets and stories that lie within over 70 of Ottawa’s most interesting buildings through still photography, in-depth descriptions, 3D and virtual tours, and more.

Favourites like the Supreme Court of Canada, the Canada Council Art Bank, and Chaudière Falls / Portage Power are back, with each building offering a unique and informative way to share what goes on behind the scenes! For visitors who have been with us from the start, new additions like Cascades Recovery+, Arts Court, and West Block are guaranteed to be just what you’re looking for in a new building experience.