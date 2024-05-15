Diane Deans, longtime figure in city politics, has died

Diane Deans, an influential figure for many years at city hall and in the community, has died at the age of 65.

From the Ottawa Citizen:

Deans died Tuesday, just two weeks after entering palliative care for ovarian cancer, a disease she lived with for five years. Her death was announced in a statement from husband Ron Richards, daughter Megan McGovern and grandson Evan.

‘Despite her diagnosis, Diane continued to live every day to its fullest with a fighting spirit, unwavering tenacity, courage and compassion. She served as an Ottawa City Councillor for 28 years and, even after her diagnosis, Diane continued to fight for issues of importance to Ottawa residents and leaving an indelible mark on countless people’s lives,’ the statement said.