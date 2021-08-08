City’s fall 2021 recreation and culture eGuides now online

Thanks to our two-dose summer, we are pleased to welcome back more in-person recreation and arts programming this fall. Browse the fall 2021 recreation and culture eGuides for COVID-modified activities being offered at select City facilities.

Aquatics registration starts on Monday, August 16 at 9 pm and registration for all other recreation, arts and special interest offerings starts on Wednesday, August 18 at 9 pm – including new virtual programs.

Fall 2021 aquatic programs – offered in English and French – include:

Swimming lessons for all ages

Power swim

Aquatic certifications for all levels

Recreation, special interest and arts programming

Explore the wide range of recreation activities to stay in shape and have fun, whether you want to take fitness classes, yoga, karate or take up a sport. Look for on-ice programming coming later this fall.

Some of the sports available include:

Badminton

Basketball

Volleyball

Tennis

Pickleball

You can also take a special interest or hobby program, like crafts, culinary, dog obedience and gardening. Babysitting certificate training courses are also available.

Discover your artistic flair and talents as the Specialty Arts @ Nepean Visual Arts Centre, Nepean Creative Arts Centre and Shenkman Arts Centre open their doors once again for pottery classes, animation, fashion design, painting and drawing courses.

Virtual programming is continuing as a mainstay option that gives people an opportunity to participate from home, offering flexibility, comfort and convenience. Instructors will teach from rooms specialized for virtual streaming, which means better sound and no broadcast delays. Programs include:

Fitness

Arts

Cooking tips from local chefs, and much more

New virtual programs feature activities for grandparents to interact with family members near or far. All you need is an electronic device with an internet connection.

Registration is easy. Explore the eGuides to select the program that interests you and follow these simple steps: