CityFolk reveals live lineup for 2022 festival

Photo: Post Malone, seen here performing at the 2017 edition of CityFolk in Ottawa, Canada

(Via CityFolk)

CityFolk organizers today announced that they will be moving forward with a star-studded lineup of live acts for this year’s festival. CityFolk will take place on the Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park on September 8, 9, 10 and September 15, 16, 17, 2022.

After a multi-year hiatus, due to the pandemic, festival organizers and fans from Ottawa and beyond have been looking forward to this major live music event for far too long.

“It’s been a long time coming, but we’re delighted to finally be able to roll out a lineup of fantastic live acts,” says CityFolk executive director, Mark Monahan, “We’re grateful for the ongoing support we’ve seen over the years and we hope that this year’s high-end slate of performers will be viewed as a reward for the patience music fans in Ottawa have shown in recent years.”

Confirmed acts to date (in alphabetical order) include: Black Pumas; JJ Wilde; John Fogerty; Kathleen Edwards; Matt Andersen; Orville Peck; Sarah Harmer; Shovels & Rope; The Glorious Sons; The Record Company; The White Buffalo; Tim Hicks; Tré Burt; Whitehorse; Zach Bryan and more . . .

HOW/TICKETS: Presale runs from 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21 until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 at: cf22.frontgatetickets.com

Regular on-sale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 23 at: cf22.frontgatetickets.com

In other news: CityFolk organizers are also pleased to announce a new partnership with TD Bank Group, who are looking forward to welcoming music fans to enjoy performances by some incredible performers on the TD Stage at CityFolk this September.

“We’re very happy to welcome TD aboard,” says CityFolk director of sponsorship, Nathalie Laperrière. This partnership ensures the music plays on in the Nation’s Capital and further strengthens TD’s commitment to a broad range of arts and culture experiences in our community."

“Music has been an important part of our culture at TD for many years, as we know it helps us to find a common ground, discover new perspectives, and work towards a more inclusive tomorrow,” said Tara-Lynn Hughes, Senior Vice President, TD Bank Group. “After many months of coming together virtually while being apart, we are thrilled to help bring so many talented artists and musicians to the TD Stage at CityFolk, live and in-person in Ottawa this September.”