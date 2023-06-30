City of Ottawa schedule changes for Canada Day

30 June 2023 / #news City of Ottawa schedule changes for Canada DayThe City of Ottawa would like to remind residents of the following schedule changes and impacts to City services for the Canada Day holiday on Monday, July 3. Client Service Centres The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Please visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information. The Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive and 255 Centrum Boulevard and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed. The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed. The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed. Green bin, recycling and garbage collection There will be no impacts to green bin, recycling and garbage collection. Residents can sign up to receive collection reminders and service alerts by email or phone call at ottawa.ca/CollectionCalendar. The Trail Waste Facility will be open from 9 am to 5 pm. Parking All City parking regulations and restrictions apply. Transit Services On Saturday, July 1, OC Transpo is offering free service all day! Bus service and O-Train Line 1 will operate on a special Canada Day schedule. Line 1 will operate from 6 am to 2 am. Bus service times will vary from route to route, customers are encouraged to use the Travel Planner to plan their trip or to visit the Schedules & Maps section of our website. On Monday, July 3, bus service will operate on a Saturday schedule, with enhanced service on Routes 25, 63, 74, and 85. Select trips on Routes 61, 63, and 75 will be extended to or from Gatineau in peak periods. O-Train Line 1 will operate on a weekday schedule from 5 am to 1 am. Rural Shopper Route 301 will run on Monday, July 3. OC Transpo Customer Service (613-560-5000) will be open from 7 am to 9 pm. OC Transpo’s Customer Service Centre located at the Rideau Centre will be open: Friday, June 30 - 9:30 am to 9 pm Saturday, July 1 - 10 am to 6 pm Sunday, July 2 - 11 am to 6 pm. OC Transpo Lost and Found at Heartwood House will be closed on Monday, July 3. Para Transpo: Para Transpo will operate a holiday service. Regular scheduled trips on Saturday, July 1 will be automatically cancelled. Customers can book trips for Canada Day between Saturday, June 24, and Friday, June 30, by using My Para Transpo or calling 613-560-5000. The reservation line will be open from 7 am to 5 pm. The trip information and cancellation line will be open from 6 am to 12:30 am. Para Transpo customers can also text 57272 (5-PARA) to live text with Customer Service Representatives for information and cancellations. The Taxi Coupon line will remain open. Recreation and cultural services Many indoor pools and arenas, as well as recreation and community centres will be open and operating on a modified schedule. Please check the facility’s pages on ottawa.ca for closures or schedule changes. Please note that some regular public swims may be cancelled on short notice due to a shortage of lifeguards. It is recommended you confirm by checking with the facility before leaving home. All art centres, theatres, galleries, archives and museums will be closed on Monday, July 3. Mooney’s Bay, Britannia and Petrie Island beaches will open on Saturday, July 1 and supervised from noon to 7 pm. Ottawa Public Health Visit the COVID-19 Vaccine page for vaccination clinic hours and availability. Visit the ParentingInOttawa web page for vaccination clinic hours and availability. The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed. The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence Street will be closed. The Site mobile van will operate from 5 to 11:30 pm. The Ottawa Public Health Information Centre and the COVID-19 vaccine booking line will be closed. Dental clinics will be closed. The Parenting-In-Ottawa drop-ins will be closed. Municipal child care services All municipal child care centres will be closed. Library Services All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Saturday, July 1. Virtual services, loans and programs can be accessed on the Ottawa Public Library website. For more information on City programs and services, visit ottawa.ca, call 3-1-1 (TTY: 613-580-2401) or 613-580-2400 to contact the City using Canada Video Relay Service. You can also connect with us through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.