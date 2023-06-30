City of Ottawa schedule changes for Canada Day

The City of Ottawa would like to remind residents of the following schedule changes and impacts to City services for the Canada Day holiday on Monday, July 3.

Client Service Centres

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

Parking

Transit Services

On Saturday, July 1, OC Transpo is offering free service all day!

Bus service and O-Train Line 1 will operate on a special Canada Day schedule. Line 1 will operate from 6 am to 2 am. Bus service times will vary from route to route, customers are encouraged to use the Travel Planner to plan their trip or to visit the Schedules & Maps section of our website.

On Monday, July 3, bus service will operate on a Saturday schedule, with enhanced service on Routes 25, 63, 74, and 85. Select trips on Routes 61, 63, and 75 will be extended to or from Gatineau in peak periods. O-Train Line 1 will operate on a weekday schedule from 5 am to 1 am.

Rural Shopper Route 301 will run on Monday, July 3.

OC Transpo Customer Service (613-560-5000) will be open from 7 am to 9 pm.

OC Transpo’s Customer Service Centre located at the Rideau Centre will be open: Friday, June 30 - 9:30 am to 9 pm

Saturday, July 1 - 10 am to 6 pm

Sunday, July 2 - 11 am to 6 pm.

OC Transpo Lost and Found at Heartwood House will be closed on Monday, July 3.

Para Transpo: Para Transpo will operate a holiday service. Regular scheduled trips on Saturday, July 1 will be automatically cancelled. Customers can book trips for Canada Day between Saturday, June 24, and Friday, June 30, by using My Para Transpo or calling 613-560-5000.

The reservation line will be open from 7 am to 5 pm.

The trip information and cancellation line will be open from 6 am to 12:30 am.

Para Transpo customers can also text 57272 (5-PARA) to live text with Customer Service Representatives for information and cancellations.