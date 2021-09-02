City of Ottawa finally opens $32 million Campeau Drive extension

Photo: Campeau Drive looking east toward Winterset Road. (via City of Ottawa)

The City officially opened the extension of Campeau Drive today after the two-year construction project was completed earlier than anticipated and on budget.

Community members and business owners celebrated the occasion at an event hosted by Mayor Jim Watson and Transportation Committee Chair Tim Tierney.

The $32-million project extends Campeau Drive from County Glen Way to Didsbury Road, making it easier for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to access new developments and increasing capacity along this key commuting corridor.

The completed project includes a new four-lane road, segregated cycling lanes, sidewalks, a roundabout at Winterset Road, two signalized intersections and a new bridge over the Carp River.

This project is part of the affordable road network outlined in the City’s Transportation Master Plan.