City of Ottawa 2022 budget consultations begin next week

You will have several opportunities in the coming weeks to inform the City’s draft budget for 2022. From Wednesday, October 13 to Thursday, October 28, Councillors have organized virtual consultation sessions for residents to share comments and provide input on what the City’s priorities should be and where to find potential savings.

Wednesday, October 136:30 to 7:30 pm

To register, visit zoom.us

Password: 648698

Ward 20 – Osgoode (Councillor George Darouze)

Ward 21 – Rideau-Goulbourn (Councillor Scott Moffatt)

Tuesday, October 19

6 to 8 pm

To register, visit zoom.us.

Ward 12 – Rideau-Vanier (Councillor Mathieu Fleury)

Ward 13 – Rideau-Rockcliffe (Councillor Rawlson King)

Wednesday, October 206 to 7:30 pm

To register, visit zoom.us.

Ward 14 – Somerset (Councillor Catherine McKenney)

Ward 15 – Kitchissippi (Councillor Jeff Leiper)

6 to 8 pm

To register, visit zoom.

Ward 13 – Rideau-Rockcliffe (Councillor Rawlson King)

Thursday, October 21

7 to 8:30 pm

To register, visit zoom.

Meeting ID: 847 0511 6384

Password: 424407

Ward 9 – Knoxdale-Merivale (Councillor Keith Egli)

Ward 16 – River (Councillor Riley Brockington)

Tuesday, October 26

6:30 to 8:30 pm

To register, visit zoom.

Ward 1 – Orléans (Councillor Matthew Luloff)

Ward 2 – Innes (Councillor Laura Dudas)

Ward 11 – Beacon Hill-Cyrville (Councillor Tim Tierney)

Ward 19 – Cumberland (Councillor Catherine Kitts)

Thursday, October 287 to 8:30 pm

To register, email the participating Councillor.

Ward 5 – West Carleton-March (Councillor Eli El-Chantiry), Eli.El-Chantiry@ottawa.ca

Thursday, October 287 to 8:30 pm

To register, visit zoom

Meeting ID: 874 7044 0973

Password: 424451

Ward 10 – Gloucester-Southgate (Councillor Diane Deans)

Ward 16 – River (Councillor Riley Brockington)

Ward 17 – Capital (Councillor Shawn Menard)

Ward 18 – Alta Vista (Councillor Jean Cloutier)

You can also provide your input on Engage Ottawa and read background information and resource materials. We will consider your suggestions and ideas as we develop the draft budget, which will be tabled at City Council on Wednesday, November 3.