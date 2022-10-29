City clerk declares 2022 election results official

Photo: Ottawa City Hall.

The city clerk has declared the 2022 municipal election results official.

The election, which included several advance polls as well as Election Day itself on Monday, had more than 700,000 eligible voters but turnout was less than half for the mayoral race. Mark Sutcliffe, mayor-elect, garnered 51.37% of the vote (161,677 votes) while Catherine McKenney recieved 37.88% (119,235). Bob Chiarelli came in third place with 5.08% of the vote (15,998).

The new term of council begins on November 15.