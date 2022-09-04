Choose the right business school with The MBA Tour Ottawa

Photo: A group of people listen at a seminar.

Interest in earning an MBA is peaking right now. Young professionals all over the world are making plans to upgrade their skills and accelerate their career development by investing in an MBA.

The question is: which business school is your ideal fit? The MBA Tour Ottawa’s free event on September 20th makes it easy for you to connect with the world’s leading business schools.

SAVE YOUR SPOT

Here’s what you’ll gain from attending The MBA Tour Ottawa:

1. Connect with leading business schools

With so many different programs and universities to choose from, choosing the right business school can be a daunting task – The MBA Tour can help.

At the event, you will have the opportunity to network with admissions decision makers from leading business schools around the world, including Harvard, Toronto Rotman, University of British Columbia, McGill University, Ivey Business School, HEC Montréal, IE Business School, and more.

2. Get matched to your best-fit school

Our smart algorithm will match you with schools that best meet your ambitions for Meetups. These are intimate, 25-minute face-to-face sessions with a maximum of six other candidates.

During these small group discussions, you will have the chance to ask questions directly to school representatives to get a better feel for the program and assess if it is right for you.

3. Hear directly from schools about the unique value of their MBA programs

During schools’ MBA Talks, you’ll have the opportunity to explore unique features and program options available at different schools. MBA Talks happen in several different formats, including interactive fireside chats, panels, mock classes, and presentations hosted by university admissions reps, alumni, faculty, and current students.

Not only will you get a holistic overview of the b-school’s offerings, but you’ll also hear more about their take on topics like entrepreneurship, leadership, technology, careers, and more.

4. Improve your application with our Resume Review Clinic Workshops

Resume Review Clinic: one-on-one sessions for you to hear firsthand how to improve your application and stand out amongst the pool of other qualified applicants.

You will have the chance to schedule 10-minute one-on-one sessions with an admission expert.

5. Get exclusive GMAT tips from the exam creators

The event will feature a presentation led by a representative of the Graduate Management Admission Council™ (GMAC™), the makers of the GMAT exam. Earning your best score on the GMAT exam can help you stand out in this year’s competitive pool, as well as make you eligible for MBA scholarships.

During these presentations, attendees will receive an overview of how to best prepare for the GMAT exam and will be able to get all their questions answered. In addition, all event attendees will be eligible to win a US$250 GMAT exam voucher!

6. Open networking

Do you want to compare notes with other prospective applicants, or have unstructured interactions with current students, alumni, and admissions professionals? We’ve got you covered there, too!

During our Networking Mixer, you’ll have the opportunity to socialize with food and beverages in a relaxed setting with business schools and like-minded people, some of whom may go to the same business school as you!

7. Gain advice from experts

Take the stress out of your business school application by learning from the experts!

You will have the opportunity to connect directly with test prep organizations, admissions consultants, young professional networks, financial institutions, and others to help you better navigate your business school journey.

Save your spot today!

Space is limited, so register now for The MBA Tour Ottawa!