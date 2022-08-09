Chapters on Rideau to close, be replaced with new Indigo in Rideau Centre

Concept art of the new Indigo store coming to Rideau Centre this fall.

(Via Indigo)

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada’s largest book and lifestyle retailer announced it is ready to move forward with plans to build its newest large-format Indigo store in CF Rideau Centre, Ottawa. The new store is scheduled to be open by fall 2022.

The creative lead for the store’s design, Melanie Sanderson, worked with the design agency to create a store that is inviting, inspiring and curated, noting how the project was very close to her heart. “I was born and raised in Ottawa and quickly became a regular of the Chapters on Rideau from a young age,” said Melanie Sanderson. “This was a labour of love because I know the staff, customers and community, so it was important that we designed this store with them in mind.”

The company has enjoyed a long history of serving customers in the Rideau Street location since 1996, and recognizes Ottawa as an important, vibrant market for the business to invest in. The new store will better serve the needs of the Ottawa market.

“We are thrilled to offer our Ottawa customers an exceptional new destination store, which will include the curated assortment of books our customers trust us for, but also more lifestyle products and inspiring displays,” says Peter Ruis, President, Indigo. “This store will debut our most innovative design concept, and allow our ‘Life, on Purpose’ proposition to truly come alive.”



About Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is a rich omni-channel cultural concept store filled with books, lifestyle, wellness, paper, kids, and baby products, and the creative, service obsessed people who help make it all happen. Indigo is on a mission to support its customers and employees live their best lives - lives on purpose, by providing life enriching products, inspirational content and illuminating experiences. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

The Company supports a separate registered charity, called the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation (the “Foundation”), which is committed to addressing educational inequality, and more specifically the literacy crisis in Canada. With the support of the Company, its customers, employees, and suppliers, the Foundation has committed over $35.0 million to more than 3,500 high-needs elementary schools across Canada since 2004. The Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness about the critical importance of children’s literacy while providing essential literary support to high-needs children across Canada.

To learn more about Indigo, please visit the “Our Company” section at www.indigo.ca