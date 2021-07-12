Canadian Museum of Nature reopening Friday, July 16

Photo: Dinosaurs at the Canadian Museum of Nature. (Martin Lipman © Canadian Museum of Nature)

Via the Canadian Museum of Nature

The Canadian Museum of Nature will reopen its doors Friday, July 16 as part of the Government of Ontario’s Step 3 reopening plan

Visitors can rediscover awe-inspiring dinosaurs, a 19-metre blue whale, the mysteries of the Arctic, diverse Canadian wildlife and more. All of the museum’s permanent galleries will be open along with a stunning 7-metre representation of the Earth called Gaia, created by British artist Luke Jerram. Visitors can also embark upon a new Sound Scavenger Hunt, following clues in each gallery to find six animals/objects that make intriguing sounds in nature. The museum’s special exhibition Owls Rendez-vous will open at a later date this summer. This outdoor exhibition will present live owls in partnership with Little Ray’s Nature Centres.

Enhanced measures and modified procedures will continue to ensure the health and safety of visitors and staff. Following public health guidelines, these include timed-online ticketing, wearing of mandatory masks, physical distancing, directional signage and one-way flow. Most of the interactives will be still closed, such as the Wild Bird Care Clinic.

Hours of operation will be Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an extended free period Thursday evening from 4 p.m to 7 p.m. sponsored by Canada Life. The first hour on Thursday and Sunday (10 a.m. to 11 a.m) is reserved for members. Advance tickets are required (including for the free Thursday evening) and can be reserved in 15-minute time slots at nature.ca. Reduced capacity ensures proper distancing at any given time, so there will be ample space to roam and to avoid congestion.

The museum’s Nature Boutique is open for those seeking nature-themed toys, books, art, and crafts. The Nature Café will remain closed, but vending machines will offer beverages, snacks and quick food options.

The museum is located at 240 McLeod Street (at Metcalfe St.), Ottawa. Follow the museum on Twitter (@museumofnature), Instagram (museumofnature) and Facebook (facebook.com/Canadianmuseumofnature). The museum also continues to offer a variety of virtual activities, programs and videos at nature.ca/explore. These include a 3D, 360 virtual tour of the museum that visitors can explore at their own pace. Try it out at nature.ca/360e.