Canada Day 2022 traffic impacts

In-person Canada Day celebrations have returned to the capital. This will result in some road closures and restrictions. The locations and times are indicated below.

Getting around downtown on Canada Day will be more complicated than usual this year. Plan your route ahead of time and expect delays. Public transit is your best option and OC Transpo is offering no-charge special service on Canada Day. Visit octranspo.com for details.

Motor vehicle control zone: June 29 to July 4

A motor vehicle control zone will be in effect from Wednesday, June 29 at 8 am until Monday, July 4 at 6 am. Here’s what that means:

The roads are not closed. Residential and business traffic, as well as pedestrians, cyclists and public transit are permitted to enter and exit the control zone.

Motor vehicles taking part in any form of demonstration, event, protest or rally will not be permitted.

Barricades, heavy equipment or police officers and vehicles will be at various access points surrounding the control zone, to filter lawful traffic onto those streets.

There is no on-street parking or stopping as indicated by posted signage on roads in the control zone.

Parking within the control zone is only available in parking lots and garages. These may be busy, so plan your travel times appropriately.

Motorists failing to observe temporary no-stopping signage may be ticketed and towed.

Expect traffic delays in the control zone and on surrounding roads.

The removal of the control zone, currently planned for Monday July 4 at 6 am, may be delayed should conditions warrant it. Temporary parking signage will remain in effect until removed by the City.

For the most current road conditions, visit the City’s interactive traffic map and select both the ‘Events’ and ‘Incidents’ fields.

Downtown road closures on July 1

Some roads within the control zone will be closed to all traffic from 12:01 am on July 1 until 2 am on July 2. There are also some pedestrian and bicycle restrictions. These controls are to facilitate the Canada’s Capital Region – Canada Day 2022event at LeBreton Flats Park and Place des Festivals Zibi, hosted by Canadian Heritage. All changes to road access are on the Canadian Heritage website.

Impacts outside of downtown on July 1

Some of the special events planned across the city on Canada Day impact nearby roads, with closures and parking restrictions, as listed below.

Barrhaven

Strandherd Drive will be closed between Dealership Drive and Jockvale Road from 9:30 pm to 10:30 pm

Borrisokane Road will be closed from Cambrian Road to Strandherd Drive from 9:30 pm to 10:30 pm

Canada Day Road Races, Kanata

The Parkway in Kanata will be closed between Reaney Court, Leacock Drive and Teron Road from 7:30 am to 10:00 am

Carlsbad Springs

A section of Boundary Road starting at Russell Road will be closed from 8:30 pm to 10 pm

Kanata

Charlie Rogers Place will be closed between Ron Maslin Way and the Kanata Recreation Centre from 6 am to 11:30 pm

Mooney’s Bay (Terry Fox Athletic Facility)

There are parking restrictions on the roads around Mooney’s Bay

Orléans

Trim Road will be closed between Highway 174 and Petrie Island from 7 am to 12 midnight.

Osgoode

Osgoode Main Street will be closed between Nixon Drive and 5673 Osgoode Main Street from 12 pm to 1 pm

Updates

Please expect delays downtown and be aware that regulations may change over the coming days. For the most current road conditions, visit the City’s interactive traffic map and select both the ‘Events’ and ‘Incidents’ fields.

More Canada Day information

The City’s Canada Day webpage has information on community happenings, beaches and museums to enjoy, Indigenous events and reflections, fireworks guidelines, changes to City services and how to stay safe as you enjoy your Canada Day activities.

The City has been working closely with Canadian Heritage, the Ottawa Police Service and other area law enforcement agencies, to ensure a fun and safe Canada Day for all.

For more information on City programs and services, visit ottawa.ca, call 3-1-1 (TTY: 613-580-2401) or 613-580-2400 to contact the City using Canada Video Relay Service. You can also connect with us through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.