'Business as usual', says TD Ottawa Jazz Festival

TD Ottawa Jazz Festival crowd at City Hall in 2018. (Photo/Chris Parker)

With word of the so-called freedom convoy making a return to Ottawa for Canada Day, TD Ottawa Jazz Festival is seeking to reassure ticketholders.

“The TD Ottawa Jazz Festival, in recent consultation with Ottawa Special Events, has been reassured that a significant police presence will ensure the safety of all jazz fans over the Opening and Canada Day weekends. Patrons should allow a little extra time to arrive to the Festival, but otherwise it is business as usual,” says a press release.

New for this year, the free concerts will be only at Marion Dewar Plaza in front of City Hall. Confederation Park will be closed as a security measure, the Ottawa Citizen reported.

Opening night is Friday, June 24 and the festival runs until July 3. You can checkout the lineup here and buy tickets on their website.