Boardwalk reduction on Alexandra Bridge

6 July 2023 / #news #transportation Boardwalk reduction on Alexandra BridgePhoto: The Alexandra Bridge. By Matt Sweeting-Woods via the OttawaStart Flickr Pool.(Via PSPC)Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that there will be a boardwalk reduction on the Alexandra Bridge to accommodate an inspection during the following period: Sunday, July 9, from 7 to 8 am The boardwalk remains accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.