Bluesfest announces 2024 lineup

(Via Ottawa Bluesfest)

Ottawa Bluesfest organizers are happy to be celebrating their 30th anniversary this summer, and today announced a star-studded lineup worthy of the occasion.

Headliners on the RBC Stage include (July 4) – Mother Mother; (July 5) – Nickelback; (July 6) – 50 Cent; (July 7) – Maroon 5; (July 10) – Zac Brown Band; (July 11) – Neil Young Crazy Horse; (July 12) – Tyler Childers; (July 13) – Mötley Crüe; and (July 14) – Nas.

“As an internationally recognized event attracting hundreds of thousands of fans, we pride ourselves in presenting a broad and diverse lineup,” says the festival’s executive and artistic director Mark Monahan.

A few programming highlights—along with hundreds of other top-notch acts on multiple stages— include Noah Cyrus; Charley Crockett; Blue Moon Marquee; Jon Muq; Medicine Singers ft. Lee Ranaldo, Yonatan Gat & Zoon; Priyanka; Blues Harp Blow-Off featuring Jerry Portnoy, Annie Raines, and Steve Marriner; Ben Howard; Chelsea Cutler.

The festival will run from July 4 to Sunday, July 7 and from Wednesday, July 10 to Sunday, July 14.

Who’s playing when:

(July 4) Mother Mother; Orville Peck; Tokyo Police Club; Leith Ross; The Dip, Priyanka; Campbell & Johnston; Country Club Pool Boy; Funeral Lakes; LH Express; OK Naledi; Sandra Bouza; MELO-T

(July 5) Nickelback; Warren Zeiders; Noah Cyrus; Ziggy Alberts; Bywater Call; Aleksi Campagne; Danielle Allard; Jaclyn Kenyon; May Davis; Mia Kelly; The Artichoke Hearts; MELO-T

(July 6) 50 Cent; Mt. Joy; Killer Mike; Shred Kelly; Etran De L’Aïr; Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers; City Fidelia; Hopper; Lynne Hanson; Nice On; Turbo Street Funk; MELO-T

(July 7) Maroon 5; Future Islands; Chelsea Cutler; Pokey LaFarge; Blue Moon Marquee; Hussy Hicks; ALAMUSIC; Cinzia & The Eclipse; Brooke Blackburn; FOG Blues & Brass Band

(July 10) Zac Brown Band; Charley Crockett; Matthew Good; Medicine Singers ft. Lee Ranaldo, Yonatan Gat & Zoon; Texas King; Jon Muq; Nicolette & The Nobodies; Caroline Jones; Blackburn Brothers; ALAMUSIC; Murray Kinsley & Wicked Grin; Yarro

(July 11) Neil Young Crazy Horse; Josh Ross; Corb Lund; Steph Strings; Chambers DesLauriers; ALAMUSIC; Alexa Goldie; Jessica Pearson and The East Wind; John Allaire and The Campistas; Kaya Fraser; Merle Marlow Band

(July 12) Tyler Childers; Bahamas; TALK; Jerry Portnoy; Bombino; Annie Raines & Paul Rishell; Brittany Kennell; Empress Nyiringango; Raphael Weinroth-Browne; summersets; Wild Remedy; DJ Eazy EL Dee

(July 13) Mötley Crüe; The Tea Party; JJ Wilde; Garret T. Willie; TJ Wheeler; Sean Pinchin; Tony D Band; Blues Harp Blow-Off; DJ Eazy EL Dee

(July 14) Nas; Ben Howard; Geneviève Racette; Le Winston Band; JW Jones; DJ Eazy EL Dee; Training Season

Where: The festival will take place at LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa and is fully licensed.

TICKETS: https://ottawabluesfest.frontgatetickets.com/

One-Day Presale starts Friday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. ET

Full on sale date is Saturday, March 2 at 10 a.m. ET. All ticket types will be on sale.

For more on the Ottawa Bluesfest, go to www.ottawabluesfest.ca