BEYOND VAN GOGH: The Immersive Experience to launch on July 23

Via Beyond Van Gogh

Organizers of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience presented by RBC, today announced that the event—coming to the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park—will now be launched on Friday, July 23. The exhibition, conceived by Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio, is an immersive experience that features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks and takes the art lover into a three-dimensional world that exhilarates the senses.

“Given the recent announcement that the Ontario government is moving to Step 3 of its reopening plan five days earlier than expected, and with a strong demand for tickets, we’re happy to be able to launch the exhibition at an even earlier date," says the event’s executive director Mark Monahan. “Providing an earlier opening will help satisfy the enthusiasm for tickets that we’ve been seeing since they first went on sale.”

While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh, guests will behold instantly recognizable classics such as “The Starry Night”, “Sunflowers”, and “Café Terrace at Night”—now freed from their frames. Thanks to this immersive experience, Van Gogh’s art comes to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces, and heightening the senses with immense detail.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience presented by RBC will be in Ottawa for a limited time. Art lovers from Ottawa and beyond will have the opportunity to revel in this unique and unforgettable experience throughout the summer of 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. 7 days a week, beginning on July 23.

For more information about Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience presented by RBC, and to buy tickets, visit www.vangoghottawa.com.

Tickets for added days will be available as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, July14.

HEALTH AND SAFETY: Beyond Van Gogh is a walk-through exhibition that allows for 6 ft. distance between all attendees and includes increased cleaning practices. Safety of the attendees is our top priority as we continue to follow the advice of public health agencies and government officials.