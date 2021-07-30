What's open and closed in Ottawa for the August long weekend

Statue of Colonel By in Major’s Hill Park. (Photo/Devyn Barrie)

Monday is Colonel By Day in Ottawa (aka the August Civic Holiday / August long weekend, occurring on the first Monday of every August) which means a long weekend for most people in Ottawa. But it’s not a statutory holiday so many retail stores will be open. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed.

Shopping & attractions:

Most stores, malls and grocery stores are open with reduced hours. Call ahead to check! (Malls open for business include Rideau Centre, Bayshore, Place d’Orleans, St-Laurent, Billings Bridge, Les Promenades de l’Outaouais…)

Some national museums are open.

Most LCBO stores are open on Monday.

Beer stores are open regular hours on Sunday. On Monday, only select stores are open from 11am-6pm.

Movie theatres are open.

Banks are closed.

Quebec doesn’t have a Civic Holiday, so it’s business as usual.

Need a doctor or emergency care?

You can find healthcare services open during holidays by checking holidayhours.ca

Recreation

Beaches, splash pads and pools will be open, weather permitting. (Here’s a list.)

Some city pools will be open on the Civic Holiday for public swimming skating and fitness classes with modified schedules. Check with ottawa.ca or the facility of your choice for details.

City / government services

OC Transpo operates on a Sunday schedule.

City Hall and Client Service Centres are closed

Ontario Provincial Offences Court is closed

There will be no curb side green bin, recycling or garbage collection. Monday’s pickup will take place on Tuesday. In addition, the collection of garbage, green bin, leaf and yard waste and recycling materials will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

for the remainder of the week. Here’s a press release from the City of Ottawa about other schedule and service changes…

