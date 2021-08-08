/ #festivals #summer 

At least 40 things you should do in Ottawa before summer's over (2021 edition)

Summer views at Nepean Point. (Photo/Devyn Barrie)

We’re nearly halfway through August and the summer is just flying by.  But there’s still a lot of hot days and sunshine left. Here’s a list of 40 things you should check out before September.

  1. Get gelato at one of many local gelato cafes.
  2. Ride your bike on a parkway during Nokia Sunday Bikedays.
  3. Have another beer on another patio.
  4. Buy fresh food at a local farmers' market.
  5. Visit a local winery or brewery.
  6. Take a road trip to Almonte or Merrickville or Perth or Wakefield or Cornwall or Maniwaki or even Gananoque.
  7. Go see Van Gogh.
  8. Take in a soccer game.
  9. See the Odyssey Theatre.
  10. Skateboard.
  11. Take a haunted walk.
  12. Go see Rembrandt at the National Gallery.
  13. Walk around and admire Ottawa’s street art.
  14. Sample some street food.
  15. Go for a stroll on the path along the Rideau Canal.
  16. Build a sand castle at a beach or swim in an outdoor pool.
  17. Explore a cave.
  18. Take a photo of a gorgeous sunset.
  19. Go to a drive-in movie. There’s one at Port Elmsley and one near Perth.
  20. See the REDBLACKS play at TD Place.
  21. Check out Saturday night reggae at Westboro Beach.
  22. Learn something new at the Museum of Science and Technology.
  23. Walk through the grounds at Rideau Hall.
  24. Rent a paddleboat at Dow’s Lake.
  25. Play mini-golf.
  26. Take your dog for a run at Lemieux Island.
  27. Take a hike in the Greenbelt.
  28. Go to a water park;  Calypso or Mont Cascades.
  29. Meet the owls at the Nature Museum.
  30. See some fireworks at the history museum.
  31. Go to a beach in the Gatineaus.
  32. Bike down that really steep hill behind Major’s Hill Park.
  33. Enjoy the many events of Ottawa Pride.
  34. Invite your neighbours over for a BBQ.
  35. Enjoy a locally-made cider
  36. Visit the maze at Saunders Farm
  37. Go for a long-distance bike ride, such as via the Trans-Canada Trail in the west end.
  38. Ride on a pirate ship on the Rideau Canal.
  39. Watch the hot air balloons over Gatineau.
  40. Go interprovincial ziplining.

(Originally posted in 2012 and updated many times since then.)