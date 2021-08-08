At least 40 things you should do in Ottawa before summer's over (2021 edition)
Summer views at Nepean Point. (Photo/Devyn Barrie)
We’re nearly halfway through August and the summer is just flying by. But there’s still a lot of hot days and sunshine left. Here’s a list of 40 things you should check out before September.
(You can add your recommendations by emailing us.
- Get gelato at one of many local gelato cafes.
- Ride your bike on a parkway during Nokia Sunday Bikedays.
- Have another beer on another patio.
- Buy fresh food at a local farmers' market.
- Visit a local winery or brewery.
- Take a road trip to Almonte or Merrickville or Perth or Wakefield or Cornwall or Maniwaki or even Gananoque.
- Go see Van Gogh.
- Take in a soccer game.
- See the Odyssey Theatre.
- Skateboard.
- Take a haunted walk.
- Go see Rembrandt at the National Gallery.
- Walk around and admire Ottawa’s street art.
- Sample some street food.
- Go for a stroll on the path along the Rideau Canal.
- Build a sand castle at a beach or swim in an outdoor pool.
- Explore a cave.
- Take a photo of a gorgeous sunset.
- Go to a drive-in movie. There’s one at Port Elmsley and one near Perth.
- See the REDBLACKS play at TD Place.
- Check out Saturday night reggae at Westboro Beach.
- Learn something new at the Museum of Science and Technology.
- Walk through the grounds at Rideau Hall.
- Rent a paddleboat at Dow’s Lake.
- Play mini-golf.
- Take your dog for a run at Lemieux Island.
- Take a hike in the Greenbelt.
- Go to a water park; Calypso or Mont Cascades.
- Meet the owls at the Nature Museum.
- See some fireworks at the history museum.
- Go to a beach in the Gatineaus.
- Bike down that really steep hill behind Major’s Hill Park.
- Enjoy the many events of Ottawa Pride.
- Invite your neighbours over for a BBQ.
- Enjoy a locally-made cider
- Visit the maze at Saunders Farm
- Go for a long-distance bike ride, such as via the Trans-Canada Trail in the west end.
- Ride on a pirate ship on the Rideau Canal.
- Watch the hot air balloons over Gatineau.
- Go interprovincial ziplining.
(Originally posted in 2012 and updated many times since then.)