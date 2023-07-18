Advance voting for Kanata-Carleton byelection begins Wednesday

Photo: A mock elections sign that says “vote for whoever you want.”

(Modified from Elections Ontario)

Advance voting begins tomorrow for the Kanata—Carleton by-elections.

From July 19 to 21, voters can cast their ballot at any advance voting location in their electoral district from 10 AM to 8 PM. Find all dates and locations at voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca

Canadian citizens residing in Kanata—Carleton who will be 18 years of age or older on election day are eligible to vote and should have received their voter information card if they are on the Register. Voters without a voter information card can still vote and may need to update or add their information to the Register with an accepted piece of ID when they go to vote.

For information on when and where to vote, examples of accepted ID, and a complete list of candidates, visit elections.on.ca.

Important Dates

June 29 to July 21 - Submit your application to vote by mail by 6 PM (Eastern Time) on July 21. Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca.

June 29 to July 26 – Vote at your returning office by special ballot until 6 PM (Eastern Time) on July 26 (visit our website for days and hours of operation). Voters will need to complete an application form at elections.on.ca or at their returning office before voting.

July 16 to 27 – Use assistive voting technology at your returning office.

July 26 to 27 – Political advertising blackout in effect.

July 27 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time).

July 27– Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time).

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1.888.668.8683 (TTY: 1.888.292.2312).