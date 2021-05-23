Additional vaccination appointments available Sunday and age limit lowered to 12 and over

Additional vaccination appointments will be opening on Sunday, May 23 at 8 am.

In addition, youth aged 12 and over in Ottawa can begin booking appointments on Sunday to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at community clinics. To book an appointment online, these individuals must already be 12 years old as of the date of their booking.



The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine that has been authorized by Health Canada for use in individuals aged 12 and over.



Visit Ontario.ca/bookvaccine to access the provincial booking system or call the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900 between 8 am and 8 pm, seven days a week. Only book or call if you are eligible.



As an alternative to community clinics, the Province also announced that youth 12 and above may schedule appointments directly through select pharmacies administering the Pfizer vaccine.



Sign up for the COVID-19 vaccination update e-subscription for regular news on the vaccine roll-out including updates on second doses.