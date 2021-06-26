Accelerated second dose appointments to open on Monday for residents 18 and older

All residents who are 18 years and older and have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose will be eligible to book an accelerated second dose appointment on Monday, June 28 at 8 AM. In anticipation of increased demand, additional appointments will be added to the provincial booking system Monday morning.

Please note that if your first dose was an mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer), your second dose appointment must be at least 28 days after. Those who have received AstraZeneca as a first dose can book their second dose appointment at least eight weeks after their first.

Residents are reminded that they may receive a different second dose of mRNA (Moderna or Pfizer) vaccine than their first dose at community clinics. Interchanging vaccines is safe and effective. The priority is to receive two doses of a vaccine to complete the series and be fully protected as soon as possible.

To book a first or second dose appointment, visit Ontario.ca/bookvaccine to access the provincial booking system or call the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900 between 8 am and 8 pm, seven days a week. You may also be able eligible for vaccination at a local pharmacy, at a pop-up clinic, or at the Bruyère vaccine clinic.

If you have a second dose appointment scheduled in the provincial booking system and you end up booking another appointment elsewhere, please remember to cancel your original appointment. This will free up the old appointment for someone else.

Ottawa is getting closer to community immunity. A record 19,736 doses were administered yesterday alone. Visit ottawa.ca or OttawaPublicHealth.ca for more on Ottawa’s vaccination distribution plan, including information about:

Accessibility

First Nation, Métis and Inuit populations

Pharmacies

Second doses

Transportation to and from appointments

Health cards

Health care workers

Searchable clinic map

Follow the City’s social media channels for updates on the provincial booking system. Sign up for the COVID-19 vaccination update e-subscription for regular news on the vaccine roll-out.