A map of movie theatres in Ottawa

The Bytowne Cinema. Photo by Caroline Fournier. Caroline says: “Long gone are the days of the single room cinema and going to the Bytowne is like walking back to your grandma’s house … old yet comforting.”

Who doesn’t love going to the movies? It’s a great way to pass time and experience something new with friends and family. Not to mention the delicious, buttery taste of popcorn!

Here’s a list of theatres in Ottawa, independent and chain.

Ottawa Theatres – Independent

Non-profit registered charity, all proceeds beyond operating costs are given back to the community. Open from mid-September to early May, except Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.

Ottawa Theatres – Chains

Gatineau Theatres

Chains

Cinéma 9 Gatineau

Cinéma des Galeries Aylmer (After more than 20 years of activity, Cinema Aylmer announces the closure of its doors permanently.)

StarCité Hull

Around the Valley

The current building opened as a cinema in 1929 and was first of the O’Brien chain, owned by Renfrew entrepreneur M. J. O’Brien, according to the theatre website.

Drive-In Movies

Update 2020: Unfortunately, the Cine-Parc Templeton Gatineau closed for good at the end of the 2019 season.

Miscellaneous links

A.C.T. Ottawa (Acting for Cinema and Television), is a local acting school, that posts a list of auditions happening in the Ottawa area. You might be surprised at the number of productions looking for help: there’s usually at least one audition each week in the region. But don’t get excited about a Hollywood-sized paycheque — most of the parts pay very little or nothing at all.