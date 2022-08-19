A look at what's on for Capital Pride Festival 2022

The pride flag flies at City Hall (Photo: Devyn Barrie)

The Ottawa Capital Pride Festival takes place between August 21 to August 28, 2022. The annual celebration will bring the community together with eight days of programming, including public art exhibits, the annual Pride Pageant, live entertainment and the ever-popular Pride Parade downtown.

The 2022 festival has the theme All Together Now. “After a challenging two years, we are excited to celebrate All Together Now! This is our opportunity to reconnect and celebrate the full diversity of the 2SLGBTQ+ community!” says a Capital Pride press release.

Every event is listed on capitalpride.ca, but here are some highlights.

Youth Art Exhibit: August 21

Join Capital Pride and the Ottawa Art Gallery for a showcase of the works of the 2SLGBTQ+ youth of the National Capital Region. The Showcase will feature art in many forms and will be accompanied by a digital art showcase and workshops curated by the Ottawa Art Gallery.

Capital Pride Pageant: August 25

Do you know what it takes to be crowned Capital Pride royalty? Come cheer on your local favourites and see them on the big stage! There’ll be talent, looks, walks, struts… It’s the drag event of the summer you don’t want to miss. So come as you are, cheers with your chosen family, and let’s celebrate pride at the NAC!

Festival Weekend: August 26, 27 & 28

Festival Weekend returns to Bank Street from Friday, August 26 to Sunday, August 28 with three nights of live entertainment, an expanded street festival and a new Family Zone at Dundonald Park. Festival Weekend will feature live entertainment across three stages: the TD Main Stage at Bank Street & Slater Street, the Somerset DJ Stage at Bank Street and Somerset Street, and a Community Stage at Bank Street & Laurier Street.

Capital Pride Parade: August 28

The Pride Parade makes a triumphant return as the community comes together loudly and proudly. Over 200 groups, more than 5,000 marchers plus this year’s Grand Marshal Icesis Couture, Youth Marshal Gillian Welsh and Honoured Group Capital Rainbow Refuge who will lead the parade.

Here’s a map of the parade route:

This community notice (opens a PDF) details all the road closures that will be in place for the festival weekend, including due to the parade.

Why is Ottawa pride in August?

Ottawa has its pride festival in August for an important historical reason. On August 28, 1971, the first Canadian public demonstration in support of gay rights took place on Parliament Hill…